Manhattan and Riley County government officials didn’t agree to any particular ideas after a discussion Thursday about whether the police board should only have elected officials or remain as is with elected officials and private residents.
Gary Olds, a Manhattan resident, previously shown up to city and county commission meetings, voicing his concerns about the RCPD budget increases and the makeup of the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board, which he feels should be only elected officials.
All city and county commissioners met at a joint meeting to discuss the board along with RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle, who is a finalist for the RCPD director position.
The current board is made up four elected officials and three residents.
City commissioner Wynn Butler said the intent of the board was to have four elected officials — a mix of three city and county commissioners, and a county attorney — and three residents.
“The intent of the stature was to have the elected officials look at the budget, and the citizens look more at the policy and have better representation,” Butler said. “I pushed for that from the get-go.”
He also said the elected officials appoint the residents, so if they do “squirrelly stuff” then elected officials can get rid of them.
County commissioner Kathryn Focke recommended that the board have an equal balance, meaning three city commissioners, three county commissioners, and two residents on the board.
City commissioner Usha Reddi said she doesn’t have a preference, and Mayor Linda Morse said she’s not in favor of any changes.
“I’m concerned that once we open this (board) statute at the legislative level, that other things can happen,” Morse said.
Regarding how the budget is decided, officials have a few ideas, but ultimately, nothing came of it.
City commissioner Mark Hatesohl said when it comes to the RCPD budget, very few people, especially residents, are going to stand up and reject it. He said he would like to add more elected officials to the police board.
“If we can figure out some way do this, the (police) board does policy, and the commissioners pass the budget,” Hatesohl said.
City commissioner John Matta agreed with Hatesohl, saying he would like to still have residents on the board but bring the budget to the governing bodies for approval.
County commissioner John Ford recommended using the gross domestic product price index to track inflation. If the police board develops a budget that goes beyond the inflation increase, then the city and county commissions would have to approve it under Ford’s recommendation.
“If it needs to go over for whatever purpose, then (police officials) have to sell that purpose to each one of the governing bodies,” Ford said.
City Manager Ron Fehr offered an option that would to push the RCPD budget process to a later date to allow the city and county more time to get an idea of what their budgets will look like.
The police board typically passes the budget around June, and the city and county commissions approve their budgets in September. Once the board sets the RCPD budget, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%.