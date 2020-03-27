With new state orders to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, local governing organizations are adjusting their public meeting procedures.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s order prohibiting gatherings or meetings of more than 10 people has some exceptions, notably government meetings, as long as officials take proper health and social distancing procedures. But locally, organizations have differed in their new approaches to holding public meetings.
The Kansas Open Meetings Act mandates that virtually all government entities and organizations with taxing authority make their meetings open to the public. Last week, though, state attorney general Derek Schmidt issued guidance to those organizations, stating during the governor’s emergency declaration, those organizations may meet using virtual means, as long as they ensure the public still has an option to observe the proceedings.
City
The Manhattan City Commission reversed course after initially deciding to cancel this upcoming Tuesday’s meeting, opting to hold a special meeting. The commission will meet via Zoom video conferencing software, city manager Ron Fehr said, although that will require a change in how the commission addresses public comments.
Fehr said the plan is to continue meeting via video conference per the commission’s regular schedule while City Hall is closed to the public, although he expects that few of the meetings will be work sessions.
That meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be available via the city’s Facebook page, on Cox Cable channel 3, and on the city’s website at cityofmhk.com/tv.
County
The Riley County Commission will continue to meet per its regular schedule and in person, although county clerk Rich Vargo said the county is taking steps to make sure it meets best-practices to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Vargo said the board will continue to meet, as the county still has business to attend to and local governments are exempt from the public gathering order. While he encouraged the public to avoid attending, he said members of the media should continue to attend to get county information to the public.
Vargo said any decision to stream meetings online would have to be made by the commissioners. At Thursday’s meeting, members of the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice spoke with the commission and demanded they do more to increase meeting transparency, asking for the commission to post video of their meetings online. Commissioner John Ford said that will be a future consideration, but first, the county must deal with the coronavirus situation.
The commission meets at 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Riley County Commission Chambers.
School board
The Manhattan-Ogden school board held a public meeting Wednesday, although all board members but president Karla Hagemeister used video conferencing software to join the meeting.
Administrators who were presenting to the board also moved to different rooms in the Robinson Education Center and used the video conferencing software, so as to stay under the 10-person limit. A handful of chairs were placed more than six feet apart in the audience section, while Hagemeister and other administrators spread around the long, U-shaped table.
The school board will continue to meet using video conferencing. Board members will continue to monitor the board’s Facebook feeds for any comments or questions the public might have on the board’s proceedings. Board clerk Diane Denison said the board also will look to take public comments to be read during the board’s meeting.
The board meets 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the meeting can be watched on the district’s Facebook page.