Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s Sunday order prohibiting groups of more than 50 people, local funeral homes are adapting their operations.
Although Kelly’s order specifically exempts funeral and memorial services, local funeral directors say they’d rather keep services small.
“Funerals are exempt from that, but it’s often hard to explain to people why they’re exempt, so we just try to stay to 50 people, so immediate family or close friends,” said Shane Lohse, a partner funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Lohse said the restrictions haven’t affected operations at his funeral home much, at least yet, although the funeral home worked with families to postpone two memorials while the situation clears up.
Mike Carlson, a funeral director at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, said people have been mostly understanding about the restrictions.
“Families understand,” he said. “It’s been plastered all over the news. We try to work with them, and they understand it, at least for 99% of families. There’s a small fraction that won’t understand it until you explain it to them.”
In the meantime, Carlson said his staff is making sure things are kept clean and disinfected. He also expects the funeral home will start offering options like taping funeral services and sharing them online.
“If there’s someone who wants it, hopefully we can put it online for them, and we hope families understand,” Carlson said.
Lohse said he anticipates more people will leave online condolences.
“Maybe it’ll be more people just mailing a card or coming by a day or two prior to sign a guestbook, knowing there won’t be a crowd of people,” he said. “I think that will happen more.”
The restrictions could change Manhattan’s typical community approach to funeral attendance, he said.
“We want to make sure the immediate family has the opportunity to grieve and in a timely manner, but for close friends or other people in the public, it might change a bit,” Lohse said. “It will the change the way Manhattan is used to (grieving). The question is just how long.”