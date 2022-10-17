A judge has approved a $330,000 settlement for workers at the local Domino’s Pizza who said the franchise owner didn’t pay them fairly.
A group of Domino’s workers in a lawsuit settled this summer claim the owner of Domino’s Pizza, Jeffrey Maddox of Konza Prairie Pizza, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Kansas Wage Payment Act.
Christina Seawell, a former Domino’s worker, said in court documents the local Domino’s store failed to reimburse her and other pizza delivery drivers for using their personal vehicles for business use, which caused their wages to fall below the federal minimum wage.
Jay Forester, Seawell’s attorney, told The Mercury that the IRS has an expectation that all employees are paid at least 60 cents for every mile that they drive.
U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson signed off on the settlement agreement in July. It covers all Domino’s delivery drivers employed by Konza Prairie Pizza between July 21, 2017, and February 24, 2022, which is more than 1,500 employees.
According to court documents, in mid-July, Robinson signed off on a total settlement fund of $330,000 with a maximum settlement amount of $231,928. The settlement includes $120,000 for attorneys’ fees, class counsel fees that don’t exceed 33% of the total settlement fund agreement and $4,000 for cost of services.
Employees were sent a notice through mail giving them 50 days to opt in or opt out of the settlement.
Konza Prairie Pizza did not admit to any wrong doing but signed the agreement to end the matter. They said in court documents they reimbursed their employees like they were supposed to.
“That’s something that is pretty common in these cases,” Forester said. “It seems to me that pizza companies should focus more on the core businesses.”