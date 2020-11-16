Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and stay home if you are sick. A group of local doctors urged the community to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus as cases surge across the state, overwhelming hospitals.
Eight physicians who make up the MHK Clinical Task Force Executive Committee wrote in a letter to The Mercury (published on today’s back page) that the community has seen record numbers of cases in hospitals, medical offices and urgent care facilities.
“Hospitals in the region and state are at capacity, leaving smaller hospitals like Via Christi Manhattan, Wamego and Geary County without the ability to transfer even the sickest patients,” they said. “And the upward trend shows no signs of halting.”
They acknowledged that the past several months have been hard on everyone, but said we must continue to be careful.
“What each of us does over the next few weeks and months will determine how well our community fairs,” they wrote. “We have to unite to weather this storm.”
The doctors also gave recommendations for how to handle the holidays.
“Find alternatives for time with family — outside or online with smaller groups of people and activities that allow you to keep your mask in place,” they said. “If you have to think twice about participating in an activity because you are worried about potential exposure, it’s best to avoid.”