Constant death.
As local pulmonologist Steve Short roamed the halls of Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, that’s all he saw as he and other medical personnel worked to do what they could to provide care for coronavirus patients.
“When (the pandemic) got out of hand, it exploded,” he said. “It was terrible. I saw the worst of the worst. I had two weeks of just constant death. Day in and day out. People were dying like flies. There’s nothing you can do to contain this beast. There’s no treatment. There’s not a clear picture of what’s causing this. We’re still trying to figure that out.”
Short left his practice — Inspire ENT & Pulmonology in Manhattan — and his home to provide assistance to an area where the virus hit the hardest. According to John Hopkins University, 18,491, or about 28%, of the 66,368 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred in New York City, as of Saturday evening.
“I didn’t see the numbers coming on for Manhattan (like in New York City),” he said. “I felt if I was really going to be an ally for this fight, I needed to be where (care) was really needed.”
Short, a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, got an email from the association, which was looking for volunteers because of the desperate need in New York City. After being selected, he departed on April 12 and returned home on April 26.
Initially planning to work five days, Short said he felt compelled to stay for two weeks because the hospital needed him. With all of the beds being used by COVID-19 patients, the hospital went from one intensive care unit (ICU) to nine ICUs, one on every floor.
“When I got there, I thought I would be there a few days,” he said. “I thought I just needed to provide relief. When I got there, I realized that I was the only pulmonary critical care doctor.”
Having a pulmonologist to deal with respiratory issues in a hospital is critical for treating a disease like coronavirus since it causes breathing difficulties in many cases. On a daily basis, Short dealt with patients who needed ventilators to help them breathe. Woodhull had 70 to 100 ventilators, and Short said the hospital was typically “maxed out” in terms of patients’ use of them.
“I’ve never worked so hard in my life,” he said. “It was the most demanding, stressful, emotional challenge I’ve ever gone through.
Every day, Short took the subway to work, getting to the hospital at 7 a.m. and leaving around 9 or 10 p.m.
“The eye-opener was how bad it is, the disease itself, when people get admitted into the intensive care unit,” he said. “It’s such a horrendous disease and affects various organs — the brain, the lungs, the kidney. Almost all of the patients we dealt with had some sort of brain damage or brain effect from the COVID.”
“Isolation at its worst, no relationship, no emotional context to any family dynamic.
All the families waiting at home, wondering, will I ever see Mom again, my wife again.
My greatest Love of Medicine has always been Relational. Bringing the human quality to the forefront. Sitting with families. Praying with families. Answering questions, looking at their faces, and explaining with them emotion of Love.
None of that is POSSIBLE.
This virus has dictated a new world way.”
— Excerpt from Steve Short’s Facebook post from April 16
As patients dealt with being separated from their loved ones at Woodhull Hospital, families experienced the same struggles, including the families of medical providers.
Back in Manhattan, Whitney Short, Steve’s wife of 39 years, did what she could to pass the time. Taking walks. Facetiming with friends and family.
“I had so many people call me or write to me,” she said. “I had two sister-in-laws who checked in with me every day, and so did a good friend of mine. That was really, really helpful just to be able to talk about it.”
While she understood what Steve had to do and supported his decision, Whitney couldn’t help but worry about his safety.
“My first emotion was a little bit of fear and a little bit of anxiety about safety,” she said. “We had done medical missions before, and this was going to be the first time in our married life that we hadn’t done something like this together.”
Whitney, a retired nurse, helps care for her 88-year-old father who lives with the Shorts and has dementia.
“My place is to be here and take care of my dad and keep him safe through the whole coronavirus (pandemic),” he said. “Every day is kind of a new day. He wouldn’t remember where Steve was at and what was happening. That’s hard to have to say every day over and over what’s happening.”
Steve’s Facebook posts helped Whitney because it allowed for a form of communication. The posts also helped spread Steve’s story to others as he gave a day-by-day account of what he was experiencing.
In addition to writing about his experience, the posts also showcased Steve’s drawings of his surroundings whether it was the medical staff he worked with or NYC skylines. The posts became therapeutic for Steve as a way to “cleanse my inner soul.”
“Writing as I did on Facebook, drawing and posting them became outlets that reflected the heightened emotional trauma I was going through,” he said. “I told my wife I was going to try a journal while I was gone this time. Journaling became more of a Facebook post than it did in a book. In a sense, I’m glad it became that. People could share it and see it and sense the reality of it all.”
”Wow
I have been in tears
Over the last 12 hours we have extubated 4 patients
I asked to Pray over one. The nurse took the reins and shared the most amazing prayer that literally moved me to crying.
I was so moved and so appreciative of such emotional praise.”
— Excerpt from Steve’s April 17 Facebook post
A spiritual man, Steve sensed in his heart that he needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by volunteering his services.
“I think it’s who I am,” he said about his faith. “My father was a Methodist minister, and a number of my family members are pastors. For me, I think it’s just engrained in who I am.”
Faith is an important aspect to both Steve and Whitney. Before Steve made his decision, they prayed about it. During his time in New York, they did their morning devotionals together at 5:30 a.m. Kansas time.
“What we found very interesting in that is that it all seemed to be so timely,” Whitney said. “The scriptures were very up to the day and with what was happening.”
Whitney said it also was comforting to have family, friends and church members praying for them.
“The power of prayer was really prevalent for both of us while he was gone,” she said. “I think that helped sustain both of us.”
Steve said he frequently prays with patients and families as a part of his typical work with his practice, and he felt “a real urge” to carry that over to his coronavirus duties as a way to share his faith and love with people who needed it.
“For me, in that kind of stress, I’ve developed a spiritual life that has incorporated prayer in my practice,” he said “When I ran units here, that was a common component of dealing with very sick people and people who are dying. I’d pray with them and pray with their families. For me, it was needed to emotionally digest the starkness of it all.”
“I know the virus still lives, we are not over the need for continued diligence
I do not know where, or if, there will be another explosion like New York
But, we have contained the beast, the numbers are coming down, the insane reality I came into has become amazingly controlled”
— Excerpt from Steve’s April 25 Facebook post
Hope.
That’s something that Steve has spiritually as well as physically. Whitney surprised him with a new chocolate lab, Hope Brooklyn, while he was away.
“We all need a little bit of hope through all of this,” Whitney said. “She’s going to bring a lot of healing, I think, for Steve and what he’s gone through. He’s pretty excited about her.”
While the pandemic still continues, Steve witnessed first-hand how the tide began to change during his time in New York, including the hospital allowing family members — one at a time — wearing the proper protections to visit a patient. He said he helped push for the policy change on family visits because he knew the important of connections.
“I think in the end, the (daily) numbers were down,” he said. “The last day or two, I never heard a code blue over my head. That was pretty much a day-to-day noise. I think it reflects there has been some control (of the spread).”
A father of three and a grandfather of seven, Short will celebrate his 64th birthday in quarantine on Friday. He tested negative for coronavirus after his return to Manhattan and started his two-week quarantine.
After Steve experienced what he did in his time in New York, Whitney recalled their first medical mission trip together in the 1980s — three weeks operating a clinic in Bolivia.
“It probably set the tone for who we are and who we want to be in the world,” she said.
Whitney said they had no idea what they were getting into, but they saw an incredible need. People who never had health care traveled for miles to a makeshift clinic in the mountains. They may have spoken a different language, Whitney said they were able to communicate, which “was very moving.”
“What happens often in missions is that when you’re out helping people, you come away having felt touched in a deep way,” Whitney said. “And I think Steve is going to feel touched in a very deep way with this experience.”