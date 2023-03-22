A pilot with Heinen Brothers Ag Services flies the company’s sprayer plane over a grass fire in Riley County near Highway 177 Monday afternoon. The fire burned about 300 acres in two hours, aided by windy and dry conditions.
A pilot with Heinen Brothers Ag Services flies the company’s sprayer plane over a grass fire in Riley County near Highway 177 Monday afternoon. The fire burned about 300 acres in two hours, aided by windy and dry conditions.
The Riley County Commission declared a local disaster after about 300 acres of grassland burned in a wildfire Monday afternoon.
Officials with Riley County Fire District No. 1 said in a statement that firefighters were sent to Kansas Highway 177 in southeast Riley County at 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire in the highway median near Deep Creek Road.
When they arrived, fire crews found a grass fire quickly expanding to the northeast under high winds. The speed and intensity of the fire required additional support.
The Geary County Rural Fire Department Explorer Post, Wabaunsee County Fire District No. 8 and the Kansas Forest Service also responded. Through a contract with the state Forest Service, Heinen Brothers Ag Services flew an airplane with a sprayer apparatus attached over the fire to soak it.
Crews fully contained the fire by 6 p.m. Monday. Fire officials said an estimated 300 acres of grassland was scorched in two hours.
Riley County deputy fire chief John Martens said in a statement that the fire moved at “incredible speed” due to the combination of high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures — creating dangerous fire conditions.
“I’m thankful for the support of our volunteers and neighboring agencies who stepped up quickly to provide aid and attack this fire,” Martens said.
More than 16 homes in the area near Highway 177 and Deep Creek Road were threatened by the blaze, but officials said nobody was hurt and no structures were lost to the fire.
On Monday, the commission made a local disaster declaration to activate emergency plans to fight the fire, which at the time threatened to cause widespread damage and possible injury, officials said.
Commissioner John Ford said he signed the declaration to “make sure key resources were put in place” to help firefighters contain the fire and keep it from impacting people and property. The declaration will be in effect for seven days; commissioners can renew a disaster declaration or end it early, depending on the scope of the emergency.
Martens said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but firefighters think it likely started from either a vehicle or trailer sparking, or a discarded lit cigarette, catching the median grass on fire.
“From there, the fire spread quickly,” Martens said. “We’re hoping spring rains provide some relief, but it’s never a good idea to throw cigarettes out of your vehicle.”
Martens recommended that people throw away their smoking materials “responsibly” to avoid causing a fire in hot, dry conditions. The next chance of rain forecasted for the Manhattan area is Friday.
Property owners who sustained any damage from Monday’s wildfire are encouraged to call the Kansas Insurance Department consumer assistance hotline at 1-800-432-2482 with any questions about their coverage.