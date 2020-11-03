Republican John Matta leads by only 10 votes in the Riley County Commission District 3 race with all county precincts reporting.
Matta received 4,608 votes and Kathryn Focke, a Democrat, received 4,598 votes.
This is the closest local race based on the unofficial county results. County officials will continue to count mail-in ballots as they come in as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday. Mail ballots will be accepted through Friday.
Riley County Commission District 2
Greg McKinley, a Republican, received 4,088 votes, Fanny Fang, a Democrat, received 2,898 votes, and Ross Wahl, a Libertarian, received 451 votes.
Kansas House District 67
Republican Mike Dodson received 6,582 votes and Democrat Cheryl Arthur received 5,529 votes.
Kansas Senate District 22
In Riley County, Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, received 12,948 votes and Craig Bowser, a Republican, received 10,386 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Geary County, Bowser has received 670 votes and Hawk has received 218 votes with 2 out of 7 precincts reporting.
Sales tax measure
A proposed 0.5% citywide sales tax measure received 11,138 yes votes and 7,212 no votes.
These results are all unofficial at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for additional information.