While a group of Republican lawmakers on Wednesday overturned Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to limit religious gatherings to 10 people or fewer, that doesn’t appear to change much for Easter plans locally.
Many churches have already moved to online-only services as the coronavirus pandemic nears its expected peak in Kansas.
In her research, Rev. Jonalu Johnstone of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan said she didn’t see churches scheduling in-person services with the exception of Manhattan Baptist Church.
That church had listed on its website a sunrise service Sunday at its property at 510 Tuttle St., but the service was removed as of noon Friday.
Pastor Phillip Russell told The Mercury Friday afternoon that the church canceled the event.
Local churches like First Congregational UCC are using alternative methods to celebrate Easter Sunday. Prior to service, the church is hosting a celebratory breakfast via Zoom, asking families to eat and gather at their kitchen table at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Other churches are hosting drive-in services Sunday, such as Ashland Community Church at 11 a.m. and Trinity Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Attendees are supposed to stay in their cars during a drive-in service.
Many churches are using Facebook and Zoom for live broadcasts of their services.
Kelly’s battle against GOP lawmakers will continue Saturday in front of the Kansas Supreme Court via electronic argument after Kelly filed a lawsuit to stop the order from being overturned.