Organizers of the annual community Christmas dinner are looking to keep spirits bright by hosting their free meal giveaway Friday.
Individuals and families can stop by St. Thomas More Church, 2900 Kimball Ave., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday for a traditional Christmas meal. That includes a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, pie and other food items.
People will be able to drive or walk up to the parish hall behind the church and tell volunteers how many meals they need. The meals will be assembled on site and bagged.
Kathleen Jones, who is part of the event’s planning team, said even though they will be missing out on the social gathering aspect of the annual meal, it was important to the team to continue no matter the format and keep up the momentum in the event’s ninth year.
“We’re not able to do a sit-down meal, but we still want to keep the tradition going,” Jones said. “We’re not wanting to take a break from it and even though the way we deliver the meals will be different this year, it’s still a way to pull the community together. Not only a community of volunteers and donors and contributors but also a community of guests that enjoy the meal who come to get it.”
Organizers expect to feed more than 300 people.
While the event is mainly put on by Peace Lutheran and St. Thomas More churches, Jones said an “army of volunteers” have made this event possible, including partnerships or contributions with area churches, businesses and schools.
Anyone can come to the event and neither reservations nor signups are necessary.