Local chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his office

Police arrested a Manhattan chiropractor Monday morning on 18 counts of sex crimes that allegedly occurred at his office.

Clark Petersen, 64, of Manhattan, is charged with 18 counts of sexual battery, including two counts of rape. He's also charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

He is accused of committing the crimes against women between the ages of 37 and 59 at his chiropractic office between 2018 and 2022.

Petersen is the owner of Petersen Chiropractic, 1419 Westport St. No. 109.

He's held at Riley County jail on $300,000 bond.

Petersen was previously for rape in June. The warrant stemmed from a case involving a 49-year-old woman in July 2022.