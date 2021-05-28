A Manhattan businessman is running for a spot on the Manhattan City Commission.
Joseph McGraw filed with the Riley County Clerk’s office Thursday. McGraw wasn’t immediately available for comment.
As president of Restore of the Heartland, he manages the Manhattan business that helps people in catastrophic situations, like floods, fire and other disasters. McGraw also unsuccessfully ran for the Kansas House as a Republican in 2004.
McGraw is the sixth person to file for the city commission race where three seats are up for grabs. Incumbent commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Usha Reddi, Mayor Wynn Butler and Manhattan residents Kaleb James and Monica MacFarlane have all filed for the city commission race.
The filing deadline is noon Tuesday. The general election will be Nov. 2.