Downtown Manhattan has a new art display in a mural honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice
The mural is in the alley directly behind V restaurant, off of 4th Street between Poyntz Avenue and Houston Street. It’s basically across the street from The Chef Cafe.
Local artist Taylor Carr worked on the project alongside Jessica Kerr, community organizing and education chair with Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ). MAPJ and Incite MHK were the organizational sponsors.
“To paint this mural in tribute to a great American woman who was respected by people across the political spectrum seems like something we can all get behind,” Kerr said.
The project began Friday with Carr and Kerr along with a group of women. The women used a projector to trace forms, drew, taped and painted the mural in three days. Public donations helped fund the mural.
“To be able to design and paint this mural of a woman who fought her way forward to make such huge contributions to our society is just inspiring,” Carr said.