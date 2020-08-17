AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 is scheduled to reopen Aug. 27, according to the company’s website.
The local theater at Manhattan Town Center will reopen after the first wave of AMC theaters, which are slated to open on Thursday.
AMC’s theaters in the U.S. have been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said last week that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Thursday.
Several states, including California and New York, still aren’t allowing movie theaters to reopen at this time.