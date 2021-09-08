A local event commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks will feature kid-friendly activities followed by a remembrance ceremony.

The event will be Friday, which is Sept. 10, in City Park.

The Flint Hills Volunteer Center and AmeriCorps Seniors are organizing a 9/11 Day of Remembrance in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

At 5 p.m. will be a family night, including food vendors, kids activities, first responder vehicles and more, according to an announcement.

A remembrance ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. That part of the event will include guest speakers, a remembrance video and a candlelight vigil.

The featured speaker will be retired Marine Lt. Col. Robert Darling, author of “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker, 9/11/01: The White House.”

The book tells the story of Darling’s career as a Marine Corps aviator who rose through the ranks and played an important role on Sept. 11.