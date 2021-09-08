Local 9/11 anniversary event to feature kids' activities, candlelight vigil Staff reports Sep 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A local event commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks will feature kid-friendly activities followed by a remembrance ceremony.The event will be Friday, which is Sept. 10, in City Park.The Flint Hills Volunteer Center and AmeriCorps Seniors are organizing a 9/11 Day of Remembrance in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.At 5 p.m. will be a family night, including food vendors, kids activities, first responder vehicles and more, according to an announcement.A remembrance ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. That part of the event will include guest speakers, a remembrance video and a candlelight vigil.The featured speaker will be retired Marine Lt. Col. Robert Darling, author of “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker, 9/11/01: The White House.”The book tells the story of Darling’s career as a Marine Corps aviator who rose through the ranks and played an important role on Sept. 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vigil Candlelight Politics Robert Darling Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony Attack More from this section End of federal unemployment raises questions about fraud, joblessness Colorado child dies on amusement park ride John R. Alley, Jr., MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who Latest News Bergman Elementary student hit by vehicle at bus stop What fans should expect at K-State, MHS football home openers Murray in motion: Cards weigh how much to run star QB 'No nostalgia': For Flores, Dolphins-Pats is just business Seeking RB help, Ravens sign Le'Veon Bell to practice squad Judge sets April trial for Manhattan man accused of double murder Texas NAACP files federal complaint over "The Eyes of Texas" GLICK Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State cruises past Stanford, 24-7, in season openerRiley County tallies three more COVID-19 deathsJayson EbertManhattan football opens season with win at Garden CityNearly a decade after watching from stands at AT&T Stadium, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn ready to see a dream come true'Not giving up' | Manhattan residents work to bring Afghans to America as Taliban tightens gripCar fire damages 7 vehicles at auto shopSkylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas State'It's humbling': Rough 2020 season makes Chris Klieman more appreciative of historic success at North Dakota StateManhattan Public Library names new director Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Court Services Officer M108084 2022 RC Hearing Finance Join Us at KS Bulletin