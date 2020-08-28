The Primary Texts Program and Live Ideas Undergraduate Journal will host the first Fall Institute, on the evenings of Sept. 23 to 25 and 28. Those who attend each 1 1/2 hour session, will receive a $250 scholarship in recognition of their participation. “The Fall Live Ideas institutes are dedicated to cultivating creativity, intellectual growth and a community of scholars,” said Live Ideas editor Suan Sonna. “These institutes will help students develop and perfect their own original works, such as a poem, short story, essay, song and more. The workshops will be lively, constructive and collegial!”
For more information about how to apply email Sonna at suan@k-state.edu or Laurie Johnson at lauriej@k-state.edu.