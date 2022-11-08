In this Twitch video, Jeffrey Zeckser makes buttered cilantro lime rice at his food truck, El Guero Loco, in Aggieville. In addition to Twitch, Guero Loco has a presence on Facebook and Instagram, all under the handle, @guerolocotamale.
Jeffery Zeckser, 30, turned his passion for food into a food truck, El Guero Loco, in English translates to “crazy white guy.”
The food truck’s main focus is Mexican street food and classic Mexican dishes like burritos and quesabirrias, a corn tortilla taco filled with cheese and stewed beef, usually served with a side of flavorful broth for dipping.
Zeckser has been running his food truck business for two years and has been working in the culinary industry as a trained chef for 11 years in states like Texas and Missouri. Bringing his dog, Marcy, for the ride.
Before he got into the industry, Zeckser grew up in Alma, Kansas. He decided to come back to Manhattan to be closer to his parents and siblings, who still live in Alma.
“I was working at K-State, and I just wasn’t quite making enough money,” Zeckser said. “I decided to start a side hustle, and I came to the conclusion that it should be tamales.”
Zeckser started selling tamales at the farmers market. Before his first appearance two years ago, he decided to make 100 dozen tamales in his free time during a week.
“The first day I went out there, I sold all 100 dozen of them,” Zeckser said.
Zeckser’s food truck opens Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. making sure to catch the late night crowd in Aggieville behind Public Hall.
“Almost every weekend something crazy happens,” Zeckser said. “The previous Halloween weekend, I had to call RCPD because there were about five guys getting ready to have a brawl in the streets.”
With the success that Zeckser has had, he plans to have a restaurant one day, but he doesn’t yet have a timeline.
“I want to keep the food truck for sure,” Zeckser said. “If I get a restaurant, I’ll definitely end up having more than one. Every brick and mortar I have, I want to pair a food truck with the brick and mortar.”
Zeckser plans to stick with his current brand of Mexican food, having Manhattan be his training wheels to expand to a food truck in Kansas City.
“We’re going to work to have a brick and mortar in Manhattan and have a food truck in Power and Light District on the weekends,” Zeckser said.
Zeckser said his long-term plans are constantly changing, and he just “builds plane as I fly it.”
Something that has worked before for Zeckser is streaming on Twitch, a livestreaming website, during his business hours, but hasn’t done it lately because of how busy he’s been. When he streams on Twitch, it’s under the handle guerolocotamale, the same as the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
“I do photography as a hobby, so I have all this nice camera equipment and some nice microphones, so it just made sense,” Zeckser said.
Zeckser had a deal through Twitch, if someone donated him $10 he would give away a free taco to the next person in line.
“I get really creative and come up with new solutions to problems constantly,” Zeckser said. “As an entrepreneur, it really does just take one step at a time, I see what works and just move forward when something works.”