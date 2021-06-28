As the world reopens, Little Apple Pride offered a chance to reconnect with the community.
With food, live performance and pride flags, the organization returned to activity with a picnic Saturday that aimed to celebrate all parts of the LGBT community. Little Apple Pride president Jonathan Mertz said pride events can show people they have others who will support them.
“Everyone has a different story,” he said. “It might be a parent who needs a way to talk to their child. It might be someone struggling with their gender identity and their faith. Or might be someone who’s new to Manhattan and just wants to make friends.”
Little Apple Pride usually holds a parade in April when more K-State students are still in town, but this event was among the many affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group plans to return to the traditional parade next April, but Mertz said it was exciting to be able to hold some sort of event, especially during June, which is Pride Month.
Hundreds attended the picnic Saturday wearing rainbow shirts or carrying flags. Mertz said having a public community is helpful to people who might be afraid to come out. He said while he thinks Manhattan is a generally supportive place, there are still pockets that aren’t, so it is important to show those who don’t feel safe that there is a group of people they can go to.
“We’re able to show in a public way that you’re okay and we’re here for you when you’re ready,” Mertz said.
When Mertz was a student at K-State in the 1980s, he said, he was in the closet but would go to the student union when the LGBT group was meeting.
“There was no way I was going to go, but I wanted to be near them and to know it existed,” he said.
Jayme Morris-Hardeman has participated in Pride events since they began in Manhattan more than 10 years ago and said she has done so to publicly show that she will support people who can’t find it elsewhere, especially for young people.
“Letting them know the community is supportive of them is huge,” she said.
Morris-Hardeman, the former executive director of Sunflower CASA, a child advocacy organization, said she has met many youth who have been kicked out of their homes because they identify as gay, and she wants them to know there is a support system for them.
“For a lot of them, they don’t have that support at home,” she said. “To know there are people who care about them and would support them is good for their mental health. I want every kid to know they have people who love them.”