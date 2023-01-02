Manhattan starts gearing up for the New Year a little early, when workers hoist a shiny apple high above Aggieville in preparation for the big countdown.
After years of refining the process, John Stroh said the Little Apple Drop is second nature.
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 10:52 pm
“We’ve got it pretty much down to a science,” he said.
Stroh and his staff at JS Signs created a new apple for the event about five years ago, and they represent the crew who make the drop happen every year. They’ve learned some lessons over the years about how to ensure things go as smoothly as possible.
After two years when the apple didn’t drop at all, Stroh said they transitioned to battery power so nothing could get unplugged and cut power to the rig. This was the second year workers put the apple above Kite’s, and Stroh said that provides a more secluded place to keep the equipment safe from people milling about.
On Friday, Stroh and a staff member drove a truck to Aggieville with a crane and other equipment. They retrieved the apple from the Aggieville Business Association, which stores it during the rest of the year. They used the crane to lift some support arms onto the roof of Kite’s. They removed the apple from the rolling brace that typically holds it and bolted it to the beam used to raise and lower it during the drop.
“Four bolts and take it to the roof,” Stroh said.
They usually use a jack to help with attaching the apple because it is difficult to hold and move by hand.
“It’s so big and round you can’t get your arms around it,” Stroh said.
The crane then lifts that entire structure, apple and all, onto the roof. Once it was attached to the support arms, Stroh climbed the crane ladder and unhooked it, and the Little Apple was ready to ring in the new year.
Stroh has been the one to lower the apple several times and said he learned the proper timing to get the apple to fall at the right time, although it can be a challenge.
“It’s virtually impossible to get it to fall at the rate everybody is counting,” he said.
Stroh and his staff return to take down the rig within the next day or two. He said wind can damage the apple, and they want to minimize that.
“That apple catches a lot of wind,” Stroh said. “We don’t like to leave it up there longer than we absolutely have to.”
Stroh said he enjoys participating in an event with other small businesses in the community and having a way for people to ring in the new year together. During the winter months, there are fewer opportunities for the community to gather, he said, and it’s nice to see people run into friends to celebrate.
“People will see people they haven’t seen in a long time, and I think that’s nice,” Stroh said.
