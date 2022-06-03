Liquid Art Winery and Estate owners are planning build a new home as well as an amphitheater, cabins, RV parking and event space on their property, but their neighbors have expressed concerns about the level of activity.
Commissioners on Thursday voted on two separate motions related to the winery: amending the preliminary and final development plans associated with an existing agri-business; and re-platting Lot 1 of Tegtmeier Addition into two lots.
Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the development plan and voted 2-1 for the replat with commissioner Kathryn Focke voting against it.
Focke said she doesn’t have a problem with the home being built, but the traffic and safety concerns with the other components bothered her. She said she would’ve liked more time to review emails and documents before voting.
Liquid Art, which sits on 157.26 acres, is at 1745 Wildcat Creek Road on a stretch that is currently gravel. Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, a business that provides lodging and hosts weddings and other events, is also along this road at 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
The commission’s actions will allow Dave and Danielle Tegtmeier, the winery’s owners, to build a home on the property. County planning staffers said since the Tegtmeiers’ property is zoned for agri-business, the other additions that the Tegtmeiers want to make are already permitted.
The Tegtmeiers are looking to add several agritourism facilities and amenities, such as a 3,000-seat amphitheater, a 4,000-square-foot event facility, 12 one-room cabins, and a 12-pad RV parking area with water sewer, and electricity hookups. They also want to take the current event center and make it a full-service restaurant.
The Riley County planning board recommended the plan with a 4-1 vote but denied recommending an amphitheater.
Dave Tegtmeier said Liquid Art grows 20 acres of grapes, making it the largest single vineyard in the state. He said the winery has partnered with local farmers and ranchers and has built and managed more than 100 acres across the state, making up nearly a third of total grape acreage in Kansas.
“Agriculture is the core of our business,” Tegtmeier said. “We’re not requesting to rezone our property, but rather updating it to reflect uses that are already permitted under the state and county regulations for tourism.”
Some Wildcat Creek Road residents spoke at the meeting, expressing concern about traffic, noise, dust and safety.
Mike Sheffield focused his concerns on the proposed amphitheater, asking how many single-day and multi-day events would be there. He wondered whether a “mini Country Stampede” could happen. Sheffield was concerned about bumper-to-bumper traffic for a large event, saying there are only 1.8 miles of road from the winery to the intersection of Scenic Drive and Wildcat Creek Road.
Karen Sheffield also addressed traffic concerns on the road and drinking and driving, saying alcohol will be a factor in navigating the road.
Susan Mitchell said she was concerned about the amount of noise; she said she already can hear surrounding neighbors carrying on conversations. She was also concerned about wildlife.
“Now the Tegtmeiers have put up a 10-foot-high fence around their winery to keep the deer out,” Mitchell said. “We have seen a decline in the deep population coming through our 29 acres because of that.”
Carol Adams said the amphitheater traffic would lead to gridlock and safety problems. She mentioned other uses of Wildcat Creek Road, saying residents are known to ride horseback, and K-State track team runs, bicyclists ride and residents walk on the road.
Some people also spoke in favor of the projects.
Jack Lindquist said he has conducted 40 tours around the world. He said he’s seen examples of successful agritourism sites.
“It was important to help an urban population understand how important agriculture was to their economics,” Lindquist said. “The only way that you can do that today in an urbanized environment is having people come visit you.”
Mark Queen said he has a vineyard in Morris County and has seen how the Flint Hills have been able to draw attention to the area. He said he would like the see the Flint Hills developed in a collaborative way that Napa Valley is known for.
Danielle Tegtmeier said Liquid Art will work with the Riley County Police Department on traffic control. She said the winery will have additional applications on the road to keep the dust down, and the property already has quiet hours.
“For a couple of years, our winery and vineyard were chosen to be the poster child for Travel Kansas in a marketing campaign,” Dave said. “We want to add accessories to our existing tourism facility and continue being a destination for guests in Manhattan.”
Commissioner John Ford said state law says the projects are a proper agritourism use, which limits what actions the commission could take.
He said he understands the residents’ concerns, but the projects being proposed add character and charm even though it also creates headaches.
“Creating agri-tourism, whether it’s our responsibility, the state’s responsibility or whoever’s, does create some commerce, does bring in some people in here, and it actually creates those sales tax dollars,” Ford said.
Ford said he would be really concerned if the Tegtmeiers were going to build something like a casino or hotel.
Commissioner Greg McKinley said if the amphitheater is built, people may not come back if they have to wait in line for an hour to come and go.