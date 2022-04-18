Jeremy Ding, 1, gathers eggs at the Lions Club Easter egg hunt in City Park on Saturday morning. Families came out on a chilly morning to make quick work of hundreds of eggs with candy inside scattered across the park lawns.
Jeremy Ding, 1, gathers eggs at the Lions Club Easter egg hunt in City Park on Saturday morning. Families came out on a chilly morning to make quick work of hundreds of eggs with candy inside scattered across the park lawns.
The Easter Bunny helped local children and family gathered to celebrate the holiday on Saturday morning.
As many as 200 children up to 8 years old gathered at City Park to hunt Easter eggs in the annual Manhattan Lions Club Easter egg hunt.
Chelsea Barton came with her twins, Eivin and Emerson, 7, and 3-year-old Everett. Before the egg hunt started, Eivin was excited to see what was in the eggs and to get chocolate and other candy.
Ellie Lane, 5, returned for another year, saying she really loved last year’s event. “Last year, I loved it because I got to eat jelly beans and it was super and I can’t wait to do it again,” Lane said.
As the horn sounded for her to go hunt eggs, her mother, Carrie Lane, said this was her daughter’s third year of participating in the hunt and plans to continue until she ages out. Carrie also participated in the egg hunt when she was a kid. She described the event as fun and nostalgic. “It’s the thrill of the (siren) going off and then trying to get as many eggs as you can,” Lane said.
Jing Ding brought his 14-month-old son Jeremy to the egg hunt. He said he wanted his kids to hunt eggs and play with the other children at the event; Jeremy found six eggs during the hunt.
Zack Lee, 8, said he found around 20 eggs during his hunt.
Dave Schafer, 80, president of the Manhattan Lions Club, was in charge of setting up the egg hunt. He said members of the club hid about 3,500 eggs starting around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on the west side of City Park along 14th Street and Poyntz Ave.
Schafer said the egg hunt was sectioned off by age group to make it more challenging and fair for all the kids participating. Children started on the 14th and Poytnz Avenue sidewalks, and then when the siren sounded, they ran off looking for eggs.
Schafer said the hunt is an opportunity for parents, children, and grandparents to come together and celebrate something together and fun and take photographs.
“Everybody has fun, and we like to celebrate that, and virtually everybody enjoys small children and the excitement they have and the rush of children across the lawn to gather a basket or bag of eggs,” Schafer said.