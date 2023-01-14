K-State’s new long-term plan focuses on serving in-state students first, but President Richard Linton said Thursday the university can’t survive without looking outside Kansas, too.
Linton spoke about K-State’s economic impact on the region at the Flint Hills Leaders Retreat, which was Thursday and Friday at the Manhattan Convention Center. The annual event is put on by the chambers of commerce in Manhattan, Junction City and Wamego.
Linton said officials are finishing work on NextGen K-State, the school’s strategic plan.
Among the questions he said officials are asking right now: “How to we remain true to being a land-grand university, which is for the state, but also have a national and international presence, which raises the reputation of this university?”
He said they’ll continue to emphasize research, teaching, extension and international programs.
“But we also realize that if we’re going to be a top land-grant university in the country, we need to think differently,” he said.
K-State has seen a downward trend in enrollment since about 2008, and total enrollment is down 20% across all campuses from 2016 to 2022.
Linton said one thing they’re looking at to reverse that trend is expanding offerings for non-traditional learners.
“What about credentials? What about certificate programs?” he said. “What about that person at Cargill who’s 45 years old who would like to elevate their career in data analytics, but data analytics didn’t exist when they were in college?”
Officials also are considering expanding partnerships with two- and four-year schools.
Linton said other concerns are lessening student debt and finding a balance between in-state and out-of-state students.
Right now, K-State has 80% in-state students and 20% out-of-state.
“We don’t have enough students in the state of Kansas to be sustainable,” he said. “With a growing population rate of 3% over the last decade, we have to do a better job of in state of attracting and recruiting students, and we also have to look out of state. We’ve got a big initiative that we’re looking towards for out-of-state students.”
Linton said part of the problem is that 10 years ago, 54% of students coming from high school would go on to get some kind of higher-ed degree. That number has now dropped to 44%.
“Why is the value of higher education not what it was 10 years ago?” he asked.
He said the answer is not just pandemic related. Many students are opting for some kind of trade or apprenticeship.
He said marketing is one way to convey the value of a degree.
“We’ve got the best student experience in America here at Kansas State University, but nobody knows about it,” he said. “I think we need to do a much better job of articulating this incredible experience that students have at Kansas State as a way to be able to help with our recruitment efforts.
Other priorities will include maximizing interdisciplinary teams, and expanding public/private partnerships.
Linton said officials are finishing core values and goals for the plan. The university is also seeking feedback on its draft vision and values statements. The deadline for feedback is Jan. 20. The plan is set to launch this summer.