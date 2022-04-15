OLATHE — While Kansas State University’s Olathe campus might not have reached expectations in its first decade, new leadership at the main campus are hopeful the next phase will be a success.
The first step, Provost Charles Taber and new President Richard Linton said during a visit this week, will be rebuilding and establishing community relationships.
Taber joined K-State in 2018, but he said he can see that the partnership between the university and the city hasn’t always been solid. It has “ebbed and flowed” over the years and has hinged on personal relationships among people who are no longer involved. Part of the solution will be to “regularize” the relationship in such a way that they’re strengthened institutionally.
“We’d like to maximize our relationships with the Olathe community and surrounding areas and build programs that meet with their interests and needs,” Linton, who assumed the presidency earlier this year, said. “Our research and education program should show a direct I think and indirect impacts to this area of the state.”
POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH IN EDUCATION
Something that will be important, Taber said, will be the ability to connect with Olathe and other Kansas City metro area communities to determine specifically what kind of educational needs and workforce training needs there are beyond what K-State Olathe is already working towards.
This has always been a part of the Johnson County Research Triangle project, which uses a sales tax to financially support KSU and KU operations in the area. However, Taber, who oversees academic programs as provost, says there’s room for growth in that.
“I think it’s very important that this partnership grow and strengthen so that we’re working together to develop programs and initiatives that directly address the full needs of the community to maximize impact.
For example, KSU Olathe programming has a special emphasis on food security and agribusiness as well as public health and veterinary medicine, which could always be expanded, but Taber doesn’t think the programs should be limited to just that area of study. Something the metro businesses may benefit from are more course, degree and certificate offerings in areas of study connected to the financial sector.
That’s something K-State already offers at its main campus in Manhattan but could be useful locally as well, Taber said.
“There’s a real workforce need for developing things like personal financial planning and corporate fiscal management,” he said. “I think these areas of need should be identified through discussion with city and community partners, and that’s part of the reason why we need that strong relationship with city and community and I’m looking forward to having those discussions.”
CONNECTIONS SYSTEM-WIDE
However, K-State Olathe does not exist in a vacuum.
These curricular conversations are all tied into a push Linton wants to see that would expand the connection between the Olathe campus and other campuses in the Kansas State University system. Growing financial programming at the local campus could play a role in that, but Linton sees a bigger picture.
There’s potential to expand Salina campus programs to be offered in Olathe, such as aviation. Additionally, one of Manhattan’s strong suits for decades has been its engineering college. Recently, K-State Olathe has forayed into that area a little more as well, hiring Paul Karr to lead and build the programs in Olathe in 2021 on a two year appointment.
Linton, who was the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University before coming to Kansas, has similar experience with land grants and auxiliary campuses near a large regional city with the NCSU system’s offshoot campus in Kannapolis, which is also about two hours from the main campus.
He hopes to bring some of the lessons he learned from his past positions to the K-State System, and that includes connecting areas of success from one campus to the next to drive educational innovation.
“A big part of all of this is building teams within the Olathe campus and with their on-campus faculty in Manhattan to strengthen us to be able to make us more competitive,” he said. “I’m excited about what can be done based on the past and what I’ve seen and other very similar enterprises.”
If that desire for unity can work for KSU, Linton says that could play into success as a university and support one of its founding principles: It’s land-grant university mission to provide affordable education in areas of study critical to society and support research. It could also contribute to the university’s goal to become a top-ranked research university. He expects to delve more into that focus with a new strategic planning process for the whole system expected to kick off this fall.
“I see a lot of the same opportunities and challenges here in Kansas for this effort,” he said. “I think the opportunity is just sitting there. It’s about being strategic. It’s about building teams.”
NEXT STEPS
All of this is to say that Linton and Taber have high hopes for what K-State Olathe can be, but are generally aware that there’s a lot of work to be done to get to that point.
“We certainly need to look at our rearview mirror, but we also need to focus on the windshield in front of us, and I think right now we really have an ideal team to be able to make that happen,” Linton said. “All the stars are lining up for a great future success.”
They believe the local campus’ incoming dean and CEO Benjamin Wolfe, an associate dean at the KU Edwards campus, will play a big role in that. Wolfe will take over responsibilities from long-time interim dean and CEO Jackie Spears.
In the meantime, Linton says his ears are open.
“If there are past concerns or future concerns, our newly created team wants to hear those concerns, and certainly look for solutions,” he said. “We also should always strive to be better and to look for ways to increase our research and education impacts for Olathe, for the state and for Kansas State.”
The Olathe Reporter, like The Manhattan Mercury, is part of Seaton Publications.