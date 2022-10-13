Kansas State University President Richard Linton said the university’s No.-1 challenge is declining enrollment.
Linton spoke to an audience of about 50 people during his first State of the University address Wednesday. He said everyone at the university will have to work together to reverse the trend.
“When you look at it, this impacts everything from the Manhattan economy to our reputation, to our ability to staff up,” Linton said.
Last month, university administrators and the Kansas Board of Regents released enrollment information for K-State and other public state universities. The fall 2022 headcount for all K-State campuses is 19,722, the lowest fall-semester enrollment figure in 34 years. That represents a decrease of 507 students from the 2021 enrollment figure of 20,229. The university was last below 20,000 students in fall 1988, when it reported an enrollment of 19,301.
K-State’s total enrollment has steadily declined over the past eight years, from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014. Linton said university officials have a sense of urgency on improving the numbers. He said they are working to grow enrollment by developing and spreading better messaging about the value of a higher education at K-State.
“Frankly we don’t have enough students in the state to satisfy the needs of our institution and all others (in the Regents system),” Linton said. “We’ve got to attract and import students from out of state.”
Linton said the university is implementing new scholarships for both in-state and out-of-state students, including the Wildcat Nonresident Award, which will allow eligible out-of-state students to attend KSU at in-state tuition cost.
Linton told the audience another challenge K-State faces is faculty and staff compensation. He said the university is “below par” on employee pay, but a recently approved 2% salary increase and 3% “merit pool boost” are helping bring compensation up to more competitive levels. Additionally, improvement and renovation of campus facilities are keys to driving up student enrollment, he said.
Linton said his overall mindset as president is “looking forward but appreciating the past.” One of his goals is to enhance K-State Research and Extension’s role in communities around the state.
“No other university in the state has a presence in all 105 Kansas counties,” Linton said. “I think of that as 105 open doors to all kinds of community partnerships.”
Linton said regional visits around Kansas organized by the College of Leadership Studies are part of administrators’ larger Next-Generation Land-Grant University plan. The regional visits are intended to rekindle relationships affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the K-State extension network and enhance student enrollment.
Linton, who started as president in February, said there are some successes to mention since the Kansas Board of Regents hired him last year. Incoming freshman enrollment is up by 2.1% this semester, while transfer student enrollment is 1.3% higher and graduate student enrollment is up by 1.5%.
Linton said K-State alumni are also supporting the university’s efforts to attract more students by sponsoring events and activities for more than 70,000 K-State students and faculty last year.
He said there are more than 203,000 alumni of K-State, with more than 98,000 still living in Kansas. Linton said the university also has the No.-1 license plate program in the state, with more than 11,000 KSU license plates in Kansas.
Before Linton’s address, Faculty Senate president Don Saucier introduced Linton as a “Wildcat-alyst” for future happenings at K-State.
“We at K-State will provide him with many opportunities to draw on his life experiences,” Saucier said.