10132022-mer-new-sotu-1
Buy Now

Kansas State University President Richard Linton gives his first State of the University address Wednesday at K-State Alumni Center.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State University President Richard Linton said the university’s No.-1 challenge is declining enrollment.

Linton spoke to an audience of about 50 people during his first State of the University address Wednesday. He said everyone at the university will have to work together to reverse the trend.