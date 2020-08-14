LINK, a micromobility company offering e-scooter ride sharing services, will deploy about 150 scooters throughout Manhattan on Saturday.
The company can expand to up to 500 e-scooters distributed across the city and K-State, which has its own agreement with LINK.
Anyone age 18 and older may rent the dockless e-scooters around the city and on K-State’s campus. The e-scooters, which can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily using the LINK app, will cost customers $1 to start the rental and 15 cents per minute.
Commissioners in March unanimously approved negotiating a contract with Zagster to roll out 500 rental e-scooters in the area.
The company will pay the city government or K-State 25 cents per ride depending on whether the ride starts on city or university property, according to a city memo. The collected revenue will go into the city and university fund, which is used to pay for projects that benefit both the city and K-State.
Riders can operate e-scooters on roads, but not on sidewalks in Aggieville and downtown Manhattan or in city parking lots and garages. They also cannot ride on any highway within the city, including Tuttle Creek Boulevard, Fort Riley Boulevard, Seth Child Road and East Poyntz Avenue, except when crossing. People can ride the e-scooters on sidewalks elsewhere as long as they yield to pedestrians. City regulations state the speed limit for e-scooters is 15 miles per hour.
A city ordinance requires riders to park the scooters in city-approved racks or locations while in Aggieville or downtown. Otherwise they can be parked on street side curbs or on private property when allowed by the owner.
The city agreement provides LINK defined access on city streets, sidewalks, rights-of-way, parks and trails for the deployment of its e-scooter program.