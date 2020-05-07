If it weren’t for the pandemic, Barbara Valent would be getting the red-carpet treatment right now.
Valent, a plant pathology researcher at K-State, became the first K-State faculty member to be inducted into the National Academy of Sciences for work during their tenure at the university. Induction into the academy is like the scientific equivalent of winning an Oscar, she said, and graduate students even dream of the honor. Valent says she’d know, because she was one of them.
“I wouldn’t say it’s what you work toward, but having it happen is a tremendous honor and a validation of all of the hard work, and the work that the people in my lab have done,” she said. “It’s huge.”
Valent found out about the honor last week after a colleague called her and told her the exciting news. The colleague later sent her an email invitation to a Zoom chat, and when she opened it, several members of the academy welcomed her into the prestigious society, which holds a Congressional charter and is charged with offering objective scientific counsel to the nation’s policymakers.
Induction into the academy — which numbers about 2,400 members and 500 foreign associates — is by nomination, often from an existing member, after which the members vote on whether to accept a candidate. Valent said she still doesn’t know exactly who nominated her, but she suspects it was a colleague in her discipline.
“It’s a tough thing,” she said. “You have to have a record that convinces all of these people who don’t especially know you that your work is good enough to be accepted into the academy.”
Valent’s research specifically deals with rice blast and wheat blast disease, the latter of which has caused several billions of dollars of destruction in South America and recently south Asia, and finding ways to improve crops’ resistance to the fungi which causes them.
Her team’s research — much of which has to be done in the Biosecurity Research Institute’s biosafety level 3 lab in Pat Roberts Hall — also works to keep wheat blast out of North America and away from the region, where the fungi could cause untold damage.
“It’s scary because we don’t have much resistance, fungicides don’t work very well, and if the weather’s right, we don’t have much of a way to control it,” she said. “It can kill whole fields.”
Megan Kennelly, interim department head of K-State’s plant pathology department, said Valent and her team has been instrumental in developing new protections for the crops.
“Her research is truly transformative, both in terms of basic understanding of plants and microbes but also with the potential to save wheat and rice yields worldwide,” Kennely said. “Her work has truly opened our eyes to the intricate interplay of plants and fungi in a completely new way.”
While the substance of Valent’s work is fungi research, Valent said her interest is in food security, saying that most people don’t realize how vulnerable the food supply is to diseases. Pathogens travel easily around the world, as evidenced by the spread of the coronavirus, she said, and the policy makers need to put in place measures to prevent a similar pandemic affecting the food supply.
There aren’t many other plant pathogen specialists in the academy, and Valent said her expertise in food security and fungi would be put to good use. She also wants to serve as an advocate for higher levels of agricultural research funding.
“We always struggle with having the money to do the critical research,” Valent said. “That’s been getting worse lately, and I really worry how it’s decreased to the point that we have young faculty members who have trouble getting the money to do the research they want to do and build their careers on.”
Originally from Iowa, Valent grew up in Colorado and was the first person in her family to graduate from college, having earned her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Colorado in 1972 and 1978, respectively, and serving as a post-doctoral fellow at Cornell University from 1980 to 1982. She came to K-State in 2001 as a researcher and was named a university distinguished professor, K-State’s highest award for faculty, in 2002.
In addition to research, Valent also teaches three K-State graduate classes and advises doctoral student and postdoctoral fellows in her lab.
Valent said she credits public education at all levels for helping her get to this point in her career at a land-grant university, and she encouraged young researchers who might be dreaming of being inducted into the academy to follow their passions.
“It’s important to choose important problems, things that matter in the real world,” Valent said. “That’s what was important to me, to be working on something that could make a difference in people’s lives, and plant pathogens do make a difference.
“You can’t work toward an honor,” she continued. “You’ve got to work toward a research goal.”
For now, with in-person celebrations out of the question, Valent said she’s celebrating her induction with old friends, students and colleagues, some of whom she hadn’t seen in years, with champagne parties via Zoom. She said her induction was just as much a recognition of their work and assistance as it was hers.
While one other recent K-State faculty member — Jim Riviere, who retired in 2017 — was inducted to the academy, Valent is the first K-State faculty member to be inducted for work done while at K-State.
“I hope I’m the first of many,” Valent said. “We have a lot of really great researchers and research going on, and it’s a big deal for the university. I’m very proud to have brought that to K-State.”