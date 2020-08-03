The Riley County Commission on Monday indicated support for renewing a sales tax prior its 2022 expiration date, potentially setting up a conflict with the Manhattan city government, which wants to do the same thing.
The county commission discussed the measure Monday but remained uncertain when to place the issue on the ballot for voters.
Commissioners emphaized that the Manhattan city government’s proposed sales tax measure would not replace the county’s sales tax. County clerk Rich Vargo said a prior city memo that stated the city tax would replace the county’s road and bridges tax is a “misrepresentation.”
In June, the Riley County Commission decided not to place the county sales tax question on the ballot in November, but commissioners could change course on this as the deadline to place a question on the ballot is Sept. 1, Vargo said.
“But, if you guys want to, you can,” Vargo told the commission. “You still have time.”
The Manhattan City Commission plans to place a 0.5% sales tax question on this November ballot; this tax, which would be for public infrastructure, debt and economic development, would begin in 2023.
“I think they need to revisit this and do what’s best for the entire citizens of Riley County,” Wells said. “And that’s just continue the tax as it was because it’s been very well-received and very well-taken care of.”
Commissioner John Ford said he was not in favor of placing the question on the ballot this November while chairman Marvin Rodriguez said he wanted to do it this year.
“Both taxes are wrong to do this year, just overall,” Ford said.
Rodriguez said if the city’s sales tax measure passes this November, the county will be “sunk.”
“If (the city’s) doesn’t pass either, then we’re all neutral,” Rodriguez said. “But if theirs passes, we’re sunk. I’d rather not be sunk.”
Wells said after the meeting that the he would prefer to place a county sales tax question on the ballot in 2021. However, he said he wouldn’t be opposed to putting it on this year’s ballot or in 2022.
Ford, who said he still supports the county tax, said if both entities placed their respective questions on the ballot, both measures will fail.
“And that’s just a fact, given the dynamics of everything,” Ford said.
Voters initially approved the county sales tax in 2002 and approved its renewal in 2012.
The tax’s revenue goes toward economic development, infrastucture and debt relief for the city government and road and bridge projects for county government. The tax annually generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for Riley County as a whole, and $137,563 shared by other county cities, which include Ogden, Leonardville, Randolph and Riley.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
- Listened to an election update from Vargo, who said the county has sent out over 7,000 ballots by mail. He said the county has received 4,000 ballots back so far; he expected around 1,000 coming back to the county Monday. Vargo said 720 people have voted in-person so far during the advance voting period. The primary election is Tuesday. Advanced voting ended at noon Monday. During the Aug. 2, 2016, primary election, Vargo said the county sent out 588 ballots by mail. This year, the county sent out applications to voters to fill out if they wanted to vote by mail, which was not done in 2016. That measure, combined with concerns of coronavirus pandemic, has resulted in the increase of mail-in ballots in 2020. Vargo said 6,337 people voted in the primary election back in 2016.
- Heard an update on coronavirus funding from Tami Robison, budget and finance officer. Robison advised the commission that the county will not be able to fulfill all the funding requests from entities.
- ”We’re not trying to leave anyone out,” Robison said. “However, it may seem like we end up leaving someone out with the recommendations we bring to you because it just won’t be possible to fund everyone, everything that they want or need.”
- Riley County received almost $15 million from the federal government and plans to distribute some of the funding out to assist cities, schools, higher education institutions and other entities during the pandemic.