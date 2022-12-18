nws topeka wind chills end of week
Courtesy photo

Northeast Kansas could face its first blast of winter weather Monday morning as forecasters are predicting dangerously cold wind chills for the end of the coming week.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka are forecasting a round of snow to impact Manhattan starting around 3 a.m. Monday and lasting until about 12 p.m. Snowfall could mix with rain briefly, but any precipitation will remain mostly frozen due to morning temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.