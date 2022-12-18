Northeast Kansas could face its first blast of winter weather Monday morning as forecasters are predicting dangerously cold wind chills for the end of the coming week.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka are forecasting a round of snow to impact Manhattan starting around 3 a.m. Monday and lasting until about 12 p.m. Snowfall could mix with rain briefly, but any precipitation will remain mostly frozen due to morning temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Scientists predict Manhattan could see a trace to one inch of snow accumulating on grass and elevated surfaces. Some areas further south of Manhattan could see up to two inches of snow by 8 a.m. Monday.
Roadways will likely be slick Monday morning, and NWS Topeka officials encourage commuters to drive cautiously and give themselves extra time to make it to their destination.
This first wintry blast will act as a preview of sorts for what’s to come, as NWS Topeka scientists are confident that a “dangerous period” of winter weather will impact much of eastern Kansas Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s Wednesday as light snow will spread across the state from the northwest corner to the southeast. Temps will plummet as snow accumulates, and wind gusts will increase to 25 to 40 miles per hour, creating below-zero wind chills and some blowing snow.
Meteorologists said Sunday that strong northerly winds will carry a cold air mass over the central Plains, bringing wind chill values down to as low as -30 or -40 degrees by Friday morning. Wind chill values of that severity can cause frostbite to occur on unprotected skin in as little as 10 minutes.
NWS Topeka scientists encourage anyone who must be outside during the bitter cold to wear multiple layers, even if going outside for a short time.
The Mercury will have more winter weather updates throughout the week.