Riley resident and Libertarian Ross Wahl is running for the District 3 position on the Riley County Commission.
“I like to have good government,” Wahl said. “Sometimes our county commission gets a little off track, and I like to see us keep government size down and taxes low and maximize freedom.”
Wahl, a rancher and farmer, has prior experience as a public official. He served as a USD 378 Board of Education member for four and a half years.
Wahl said he is a Libertarian because it most closely lines up with his views. He said he is disillusioned with the other political parties. He decided to run in March 2020.
Because the Libertarian party is a minor party in Kansas, Libertarians are not listed on primary ballots, according to the Libertarian Party of Kansas website.
The party nominated Ross, along with nine other Libertarians for various offices in the state, at a convention in April. Riley County learned of Wahl’s intention to run in late September, said Rich Vargo, Riley County clerk. Elections supervisor Susan Boller confirmed Wahl’s candidacy Thursday to The Mercury.
Wahl is still not listed on the Riley County election website as a candidate for the 2020 election.
Wahl said preparation is key as he looks to win the county commission seat.
“When I’m doing that job, I take it serious and do the best I can for the general welfare of everyone,” he said.
He said he is opposed to government overreach with mask mandates. He said it is important for him to defend liberty and limit government.