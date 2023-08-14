LEONARDVILLE — Polished classic cars and vintage tractors lined North Erpelding Street on Saturday, attracting visitors from surrounding communities for the two-day Hullabaloo festival.
Just beyond the entrance was another activity took place: the pedal tractor pull. Families stood by, yelling “Go!” and “Push!” in support of their young ones.
A theme at the festival was pride. A boy dressed in a black shirt and shorts illustrated this pride as he sprung up off his bike after his pedal tractor pull ride and made his way toward his family. Rylan Hudson, 7, of Riley won first place and celebrated by giving his dad a high five.
Rylan and his 5-year-old brother, Kallen Hudson, practiced for the competition by riding their bikes. Kallen sported a shining silver medal to represent second place while he stood by his mother.
He has participated in the event five times in the past two years and said he enjoys it because it allows him to “be outside.”
Rylan said his favorite part of the tractor pull is the rewards he reaps from a good performance.
“Winning,” Rylan said as the reason why the the rural sport is fun. “I’ve gotten first one time (before). I mainly got second the other times, but I only got third once. Only once.”
Rylan and Kallen’s mother, Tracie Hudson, grew up participating in the event as well. She and her husband, Andrew Hudson, are originally from Nebraska and are no strangers to the small-town atmosphere. Leonardville and the events at Hullabaloo remind them of home.
Leonardville PRIDE, founded in the 1980s, created this day so Leonardville can celebrate its history and ensure its future. The festival’s marketing brings flocks of people to town to share the homey environment with.
PRIDE hosts several events throughout the year. Member and former president of PRIDE Chandra Ruthstrom spoke about how their organization best represents its name.
“It represents a grassroots effort of bringing people together to celebrate our community by offering events for middle aged and our senior residents — something for everyone to enjoy,” Ruthstrom said. “Our team members are a well-oiled machine that know their roles.”
Cara Koerperich, current president of Leonardville PRIDE, said she interacted with people from surrounding areas. She said the event is attractive to outsiders because of the vintage car show and antique tractor parade.
Among the cars parked in front of rustic buildings and bars was a tan 1931 Ford Model A Roadster. Men huddled around the car laughing and listening with interest as owner Larry Freeby, 73, of St. George spoke.
Freeby spends a lot of time working on old cars since retiring. He first fell in love with classic vehicles in high school when he learned to drive the exact model he showed in Leonardville. While displaying his prized possession, he mentioned that his car, nicknamed “Petunia,” can reach up to 90 mph.
Freeby said it’s one of 17 cars he owns.
Although he enjoys many things about displaying his remodeled work, Freeby doesn’t care to win more awards.
“That’s the best part: showing off,” Freeby said. “I have so many trophies, I could care less if I win. I just like playing around and showing off.”
Shortly after he said that, he rushed to the award announcements in case he happened to win.
Children drove golf carts and Gator ATVs around while others rode handle-bar scooters and bikes. Young cyclists pumped their pedals on their decorated bikes to kick off the parade.
Then came the American flag with veterans on motorcycles and businesses with handfuls of candy to throw.
Children sat on the curbs of Erpelding Street, waiting for anything thrown in their direction.
The Riley County High school marching band played.
Attendees then headed toward the Leonardville Nursing Home for the Hullabaloo finale of food, music by local band Sally and the Hurts and hot-air balloon rides.
The large balloons ascended into the sky with a Kansas sunset backdrop to conclude the celebration.