State representatives said they’re not sure how a proposed law to prohibit “rural nuisances” would go over with country folks.
Area legislators met Thursday with Riley County commissioners and discussed bills going through Topeka.
The legislators — Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan; Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan; and Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego — spoke to Riley County commissioners during their meeting.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman asked representatives their thoughts on a rural area nuisance abatement act he proposed.
According to Holeman’s proposal, Kansas law prohibits counties from abating public nuisance properties by cleaning them up and imposing the costs on the property owner. Sedgwick County in 2021 was able to persuade the legislature to grant it an exemption.
Holeman said officials want the legislature to provide Riley County the same exemption.
According to Holeman, the act would handle properties that are a nuisance or an eyesore. County officials would have the ability to take care of it if they need to and then try and recover the costs from the property owner causing the nuisance.
Dodson said the bill would need a lot of groundwork, because counties are more sensitive to control than municipalities.
“The reason people live in the counties is so they can have a little bit more freedom,” Dodson said. He said if the county limits it to reasonable conditions, such as “X number of miles or an X number of feet within city limits,” it would be easier to achieve.
Dodson gave an example of junk dealers selling along the highway from Holton to Nebraska, and those are the type of things he would like to see eliminated.
“If we go at it that way, I think we may be able to get a little bit of traction,” Dodson said.
Ford said it isn’t the county’s intent to be controlling. He said there are six to eight properties that have been problematic, and he wants to clean up those properties and keep them safe, but there is no useful tool to accomplish that.
“I’m not worried about a farmer leaving their farm implements someplace,” Ford said. “This is way more complicated than that.”
Carlin said she doesn’t know whether the county needs such a law and suggested a slush fund to help those people out.
“If you order somebody to clean up their property, you’re asking them to spend money that they obviously have not chosen to spend on that or don’t have it,” Carlin said. “I’m just saying it’s not going to be easy, not that it shouldn’t be done. It’s not going to be easy.”
Holeman said they know it won’t be easy, but the legal means of getting owners into compliance don’t work. Holeman said the only thing officials can do is put someone in jail or give a small fine. He also said district court judges are reluctant to impose a penalty on someone they perceive as a zoning violator or a property cleanliness situation.
Highland said this has been hotly debated. He suggested going back and looking at committee activities and testimony and comments made and looking at the areas with the biggest objections, working around those and then presenting a more palatable bill to the legislators.
Dodson added that it should be specific so people don’t regard it as overreach.
Jay Hall, representing the Kansas Association of Counties, said some of the worries from legislators are that if Riley County is allowed to do it, other counties will ask to be included in the exemption.
“That will have to be something we work from a messaging standpoint,” Hall said.