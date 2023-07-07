Four people and one cat were evacuated from their home Wednesday morning after a fire caused by leftover fireworks debris.
At midnight Wednesday, Riley County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to 12261 Walnut Creek Road in northern Riley County for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found a garage fully engulfed with fire, which had extended into the attic space of the home.
Volunteer firefighters made an aggressive attack to stop the fire from further damaging the residence. A total of 24 volunteer firefighters responded on 16 apparatus. Crews successfully extinguished the blaze and remained on scene for several hours to monitor conditions and complete mop up of the burned area.
Four occupants and one cat were safely evacuated from the home and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire was leftover fireworks debris stored in a trash bin inside the garage. Damage to structure and contents was extensive and included two vehicles, tools, and several pieces of equipment. The total estimated loss is not available at the time of this release.
The owners of the property are listed as Wazir and Noemi Mohammed of Leonardville.
“We’re grateful for all the personnel who responded and thankful the occupants were able to get out safely,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Unfortunately, fireworks and fireworks debris continue to be dangerous even after they’ve been used. The best advice is to let fireworks debris cool completely, wet the materials with water, and store outdoors in a metal container with a lid, not inside a structure, for disposal.”
A small brush fire caused by fireworks was also reported at 9:16 p.m. last night near High Plains Ranch Road and North Seth Childs Road. That fire burned a small area and was quickly extinguished. It did not damage any structures.
“We were very fortunate to get rain last night,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “With dry conditions, this could have been a much busier night for fire crews responding to fireworks-related brush fires.