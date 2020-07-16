A group of Lee Elementary teachers are demanding the school district take action on what they call unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the school, especially as the district plans for a return to in-person classes during the pandemic.
In a letter submitted to the school board, Angela Moore, an art teacher writing on behalf of other teachers at the school, said that the district for years has failed to maintain proper cleanliness and working air circulation systems.
“We are deeply concerned for the safety of our students and our staff at this time,” the letter read. “Many of the problems at our building have spanned years and several administrators and have remained unsolved by district maintenance.”
The teachers allege that district maintenance and administrators have refused to act on the teachers’ complaints over things like a malfunctioning HVAC system, which has regularly caused classroom temperatures to hover above 80 degrees and mold to grow on building surfaces.
According to the letter, Lee Elementary led the school district in number of influenza cases, which the teachers speculate is because of the unsanitary conditions at the school and the dense population of students.
“Filthy floors, sinks and bathrooms are a health concern and a stress during a normal school year,” the letter read. “During a pandemic, they are inexcusable and dangerous health hazard.”
The teachers said they were especially concerned, given a recent World Health Organization study that shows coronavirus may circulate through the air more effectively than previously thought. That could cause massive outbreaks at Lee, where the air does not circulate well, the teachers argued.
The letter claims that the HVAC system, updated when the building was added onto, has not worked correctly since then, and temperatures are uneven across the building’s classroom, with one classroom having seen a temperature of 98 degrees at one point. Teachers said efforts to fix the issue have not worked, and although the HVAC system appeared on materials for the $129.5 million bond campaign the voters approved in 2018, that item was dropped from the building’s current renovation and expansion schedule.
“Teachers are frustrated and feel this is being swept under the rug yet again,” the letter reads. “We cannot have this happen with our lives on the line.”
Board policy typically bars members and administrators from responding to public comments during meetings, but superintendent Marvin Wade addressed the concerns in a follow-up interview with The Mercury.
He said the HVAC concerns are a known problem, with continued efforts to address the issue, but he hadn’t previously heard about the cleanliness and sanitation issues. He said he wasn’t sure how the issue had snowballed to the extent detailed by the teachers.
Wade said he’ll report back to the board at its next meeting on administrators’ response to the teachers’ concerns.