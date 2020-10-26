Local organizations want to ensure that people have a ride to the polls.
The League of Women Voters of Manhattan-Riley County and local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority, along with a nonprofit organization called Kansas Civic Engagement Table have teamed up to provide free one-day ATA Bus passes for those casting their vote at a polling place or through a ballot drop off.
The passes, which are available through the end of advance voting on Nov. 2, can be picked up at Douglass Center, 900 Yuma St., and Be Able Community, 205 South Fourth St. Individuals can pick up passes for friends and family.
ATA Bus also will provide free rides on election day Nov. 3.