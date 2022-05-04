The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday.
Officials referred to Jesse Paul Sockness, 40, of Lawrence, as a suspected drowning victim, but he still hasn’t been found.
Deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a woman drifted into shore on a raft made from 55-gallon drums and lumber.
The woman told authorities that she and Sockness had been walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek on the west side of Milford, a large reservoir northwest of Junction City. They found the homemade raft and entered the water on it, according to deputies. She said the wind pulled them out from the shore, and Sockness jumped into the water to swim for help. She said the raft drifted to Eagle Ridge Campground, which is on the east side of the lake.
Deputies said boats from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Wildlife and Parks/Milford State Park, and Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division have searched the area Sockness was last seen with side scan and live view sonar. They searched east across the lake to Eagle Ridge Campground where the vessel was found along with the woman and a couple articles of clothing believed to belong to her and Sockness.
Authorities did not identify the woman.
The Geary County Sheriff and Junction City Fire Department Dive Team conducted several large area grid searches, deputies said.
“All searches to this point have been met with negative results,” the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. “Moving forward, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to search the area throughout the coming days by land and by water multiple times each day/night.”
Sockness is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes.
