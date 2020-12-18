A coronavirus relief package worth $900 billion could pass in the U.S. Senate as early as Friday evening, according to a staff member for Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated lawmakers will work through the weekend, said Jordan Ebert, legislative assistant for Moran.
The Senate and the House are working to finish the relief bill prior to the end of the year.
Ebert said his best guess is leaders will pass and finalize the package by Sunday or Monday.
“We’re planning on being here till Monday,” he said.
Ebert spoke Thursday during the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force virtual meeting. Ebert said no one has actually seen the text of the package, but lawmakers are aware of the key elements in it.
The proposed economic relief package will distribute over $300 billion to businesses; provide a $600 stimulus check to people; a $300-a-week bonus to unemployed workers; and vaccine distribution funding, the Associated Press reported Friday.
Since the task force last met Dec. 3, three people in Riley County have died, including a 102-year-old woman. Ascension Via Christi hospital president Bob Copple said Thursday the woman was born the year of the 1918 flu pandemic.
“It’s kind of interesting bookending to her live,” he said.