Riley County police talked about traffic and how to avoid car accidents throughout the community at Monday’s police board meeting.
Capt. Erin Freidline said the Riley County Police Department has been retraining its officers in accident reduction citation strategy. In 2016 the police department and K-State researched what matters to residents in the realm of traffic.
RCPD sent out a citizen survey, and most people reported that they don’t like DUIs, excessive speeding, tailgaters, people running red lights, or cellphone use while driving. When police looked at June’s crash data, the reasons for accidents were similar to the list of complaints.
Freidline said June was an unusually high month for traffic crashes. In June, there were 102 car accidents compared to 91 in 2021.
“We were seeing this trend line going on. That’s why we kind of refurbished this program,” Freidline said.
The program’s intention is to train officers to better inform the public about what is causing car crashes.
Freidline said it is an opportunity to be informative. As police officers pull people over, they will be looking at those four to five things to try and reduce the number of car accidents.
“You might see an increase of officers making stops around town, but hopefully, that will get everybody else to pay more attention,” Freidline said. She noted that Riley County police don’t have a ticket quota, and over the last year, they have written 3,300 warnings compared to 2,300 tickets.
In other business, interim director Kurt Moldrup said crime in June was 11.6% lower than the five-year average.
Also, the Riley County jail inmate population is decreasing as courts are moving through cases.
The average daily inmate population for June was 100.5 compared to 107.2 year daily population average.