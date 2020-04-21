Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board members suggested Monday there may be no increase to the Riley County Police Department’s 2021 budget because of uncertain cash flow into the city of Manhattan and Riley County, an effect caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Board member and Manhattan City Commissioner Wynn Butler said during a virtual meeting that the financial outlook for the city and county governments, which respectively fund 80% and 20% of RCPD’s budget, is grim, and the best solution to handle all budgets for next year would include no increases or possible cuts.
The virus and related public health measures have limited operations or caused closures for several local businesses, events and programs, as well as caused layoffs, since mid-March. The full economic impact of the virus for the area is not yet known, but officials have said they expect it to be drastic.
“I think we have to understand that it’s not business as usual, that we’re going to have severe budget shortfalls,” Butler said. “We have enough trouble for 2020. ... It’s not going to be snap your fingers and presto, everything’s great, because we’ve done major harm to the economy so far and probably for good reason. But we got to deal with that aftermath of shutting everything down. The revenue’s not going to be there, and it’s not going to be able to be turned back on (instantly).”
RCPD officials had proposed a 4% increase of about $898,000 from the department’s 2020 budget. If the requests are approved, the 2021 budget would be $23 million. The majority of the increase is related to personnel-related costs, which account for about 85% of the budget.
The rest of the increase is related to three priority expenses the department identified, which include an adjustment for its cost-of-living allowance, hiring a part-time administration clerk, and increasing its gun and crime equipment budget.
The rest of the board agreed that a no-increase option must be looked at.
“Our budget as of today for 2020 was based on a healthy community and a healthy county,” said Linda Morse, board member and Manhattan city commissioner. “We’re seeing that health level drop significantly for all jurisdictions, I would say, not just for the police department. This is really going to get serious.”
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said he had anticipated this scenario and had been having discussions with Marvin Rodriguez, the law board and Riley County Commission chair, city manager Ron Fehr and RCPD staffers about possibly operating on a flat or reduced budget. He said the department also has started cutting costs for things like travel and training in anticipation, as well as to help prepare for expected spikes in IT expenses in the coming years.
However, Dennis Butler said significant cuts to the budget would likely result in layoffs, and board members said they were not interested in going that far if they could help it.
“We know this is a team effort,” he said. “We know we’re going to have to work hard to try to balance what’s happening this year with what the budget needs to be or what the budget is approved for next year.”
Morse suggested the county provide an early property tax revenue estimate once property tax receipts are in May 10.
RCPD will present a flat budget proposal at the next law board meeting in May.
According to RCPD’s current budget timeline, the board is set to approve the budget May 18 and publish it in early June, ahead of the county’s and city’s August budget deadline.