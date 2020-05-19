The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board on Monday gave initial approval to a $22.1 million budget for the Riley County Police Department in 2021, the same as the current year’s figure.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of the budget. Members Wynn Butler and Craig Beardsley said the presented proposal did not meet their definition of a flat budget.
That’s because the proposed 2021 budget includes increases in pay increases for employees. The budget is able to cover those raises because it includes about $234,000 in carryover funds from previous years’ budgets would offset that increase.
“If we do not preserve (merit pay and cost of living increases), we find ourselves in a position of having pay compression and then it becomes difficult to remain competitive with other law enforcement agencies to acquire the talent we think is necessary to meet our mission,” said RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle.
To allow for these increases, officials had decided to make reductions in other areas, including the department’s retirement, health insurance and worker’s compensation funds. The proposal also eliminated the ideas of adding a part-time administration clerk and increasing the guns and crime equipment fund. These changes amounted to about $470,000.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said he wouldn’t want to handle future budgets in this manner.
“That doesn’t mean we can use this for the 2022 budget, that’s not my plan right now,” he said. “My plan is not to do it again. I don’t know what the 2022 or the 2023 budget is going to be, but I anticipate they’ll be as hard then as they are for 2021, if not harder. I want to do my best to compensate our employees with the merits they have earned before I have to start looking at what it’ll be in the following years.”
Board member and city commissioner Wynn Butler said carryover funds should not be a factor, and the budget was not really flat because of the merit and COLA increases.
He argued that there are other businesses in town that can’t pay rent and government entities cannot collect as much revenue as they have in the past because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A zero budget means it’s the exact same as 2020 and what that means is there are no pay raises, there are no step increases, there are no COLAs,” he said. “Nobody likes that, but at least everybody still has a job. That’s not true in the rest of the city. … We don’t know what’s going to happen. ... And it’s happening across all government agencies.”
Member Craig Beardsley agreed with the assessment, and the two voted against approving the budget for publication.
The board plans to hold a special meeting before its June 15 meeting to finalize the budget before official publication. Members can make later adjustments to the budget after publication, but only to reduce it.
However, members have previously said they do not support further reductions in RCPD’s budget because it would involve cutting staff and officers.
The Manhattan city government pays 80% of the police department’s budget, and Riley County funds 20%.
Once the board sets the budget, the government entities are obligated to fund it.