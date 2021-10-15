The Riley County police board is considering seeking public input in the search for a new police director, though the hiring process essentially would be closed.
Police board chairwoman and city commissioner Linda Morse told The Mercury she believes the board will seek some public input in choosing a successor to director Dennis Butler.
“I would imagine we would,” she said, adding that the process might be similar to the one three years ago. At that time, the board created a search committee but didn’t reveal the candidates. (Butler was hired and then backed out, but then ultimately he took the job.)
The board met Thursday to discuss the director position and spent 90 minutes with Butler in executive session, meaning the members met in private, for “non-elected personnel matters.” The board returned and adjourned without taking action.
Morse told The Mercury in an interview afterward that the board met to talk about how they want to approach the hiring process.
Some things discussed were whether board members want to put together a local committee to do the search or hire an outside company. The board also discussed scheduling, but set no timeline.
“We have not made any decisions moving forward,” she said, adding that the board is not in a rush. Morse said they want to allow applicants time to pull an application together and allow for the most people to apply. Butler’s retirement date is Feb. 1.
Morse said she would like to see the board meet in the next couple of weeks to discuss it more.