The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board on Monday unanimously endorsed plans to move a police substation into the city’s proposed parking garage in Aggieville.
City and Riley County officials will still need to determine how large the substation will be and who will pay for it.
Police department staff members have been working with the city government for months to design a substation inside the $13.8 million parking garage, which will be in the lot next to Rally House at the northwest corner of Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue.
Though department officials proposed a training space inside the garage because of limited space at the law enforcement center and elsewhere, board members struck the idea down.
Board member and city commissioner Wynn Butler said while finding more space for the department is an issue that should be addressed in the future, he did not agree with putting the training space inside the garage because of the implication of more police presence in Aggieville.
Board member and city commissioner Linda Morse also did not agree with adding the training space because of potential issues related to figuring out paid parking and providing enough parking spaces.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the department’s current substation at 1113 Moro St., which is 612 square feet, is limiting because of its size. He said there isn’t enough room to conduct interviews or to hold people who are argumentative or inebriated.
With the law board’s endorsement, Kyle said the department will be in a stronger position to present the idea for approval to the county commission, which pays for the substation. The approval also recommends the county and city commissions work together to create a funding solution for the substation.
Riley County pays $10,500 annually — or $875 per month — for the current space. The new substation would cost about $443,820 to create.
Officer-involved shooting
The Lawrence Police Department continues to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting on Oct. 3 in Manhattan.
Riley County police had responded to a domestic situation in the 4600 block of Freeman Road near Tuttle Cove Road when a man reported a family member had fired a gun and threatened to shoot him.
Crisis negotiators and mental health co-responders tried to speak with the man, later identified as Jarred Kemp, 41 of Manhattan, throughout the night. Two officers ultimately fired at Kemp, striking him once, just after he threatened to shoot the family member again. Kemp later died at a Topeka hospital.
RCPD subsequently asked LPD to independently investigate the incident.
“My understanding is there are lots of lab results waiting to be returned to the Lawrence Police Department,” said RPCD Director Dennis Butler. “We cooperate fully with the investigating agency by providing information, records, videos, anything they ask for, as if we were a cooperating witness in the community.”
Dennis Butler said anyone involved with the incident has been offered peer support services and any personnel directly involved has or will be evaluated by a psychologist.
Once the LPD finishes its investigation, it will turn over its findings to the Riley County Attorney’s Office for review. Dennis Butler said RCPD also will conduct its own investigation to see whether departmental policies were violated.
He said the two officers who fired at Kemp will remain on paid leave until the conclusion of the investigation.
Butler did not have an estimated timeline for when those will be completed.