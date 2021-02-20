The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board this week approved a 3.4% salary increase for Riley County Police Director Dennis Butler.
The motion passed 5-2, with police board members Barry Wilkerson and John Ford voting against it.
“I know there's some other departments and some other places that contracts are similar,” Ford said Thursday at a Riley County Commission meeting. “Nobody else in the area got a raise, and I just voted for fairness and equality’s sake. For 2021, nobody should, and we should come back to the drawing board on how to deal with that in the future.”
The directors’ annual salary, without allowances or benefits, will increase from $147,510.44, to $152,525.79.
However, because the board previously voted to nix merit and cost-of-living allowance (COLA) raises in RCPD’s 2021 budget, the director also will not receive the extra compensation even if he receives an acceptable annual performance evaluation at the end of 2021, Robert Ward, the board’s vice chairman, said.
“In as much as Director Butler has met the conditions of his employment contract and is being awarded the merit increase earned by receiving an acceptable annual performance evaluation since his last annual performance evaluation of December 31, 2019,” Ward said, “he will move from step F to step G on the director’s salary scale and be retroactive back to January 1, 2021. The board is also mindful that COLAs and merits were not funded in the calendar year 2021 budget and no RCPD employees will receive merits nor COLAs during calendar year 2021. This too applies to Director Butler and he will not receive the increased compensation...”
The law board previously approved a 5% pay increase for Butler for the 2020 budget year. When Butler first took on the job of director in January 2019, his base salary was $140,000.