The Riley County Law Board unanimously passed a Riley County Police Department 2021 budget that is slightly lower than last year’s budget.
County attorney Barry Wilkerson said he was disappointed the board will not give raises to staff members for the first time in his 16 years on the board.
The budget the board adopted Monday is about $22.1 million, flat from last year. But it includes a $234,000 carryover from last year’s budget, meaning local taxpayers’ obligation is $21.9 million, a 0.65% decrease from last year. The Manhattan city government pays 80% of RCPD’s budget, and Riley County pays 20%.
The department’s original budget request included merit and cost-of-living raises for employees while making cuts to other budget items like health insurance and the workers compensation fund, which RCPD director Dennis Butler said he thought complied with the board’s request to keep the budget flat.
However, when the board discussed the budget in late May, some board members clarified that their idea of a flat budget was one that would stay the same, especially since most other government agencies are likely to face budget issues because of the pandemic.
Wilkerson said that for the first time in his 16 years on the law board, there won’t be any raises for RCPD employees.
“I’ve worked in law enforcement for 30 years, and in my opinion — someone can consider me biased — they are special,” he said. He said media outlets don’t cover all of the outreach and service law enforcement officers do.
“It’s not for the money,” he said. “Getting paid by the hour, you can find better ways to make a living. It’s a degree of calling, it’s a responsibility to the public that they feel.”
Wilkerson apologized to RCPD employees and said that while the law board couldn’t make raises work this year, he wanted them to know they are appreciated by the community.
In other business, RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle updated the board on the department’s new police shooting range project, which will be near Tabor Valley and Zeandale roads. He said the department has issued a request for bids to build a range house at the property, and the project is on track to be completed in late fall or early winter.
The department’s lease on its current range ends this month, and Kyle said the department will be without a range until the new one is built. State statutes require that officers must receive firearms training once per year, but Kyle said the department should be able to hold off on that training until the range is complete.
He said it’s not feasible for the department to use neighboring agencies’ ranges, since the department’s large size could easily overwhelm the smaller departments.