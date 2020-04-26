A 35-year-old Riley County woman has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county's total cases up to 44.
The Riley County Health Department confirmed the case Sunday afternoon.
Sunday ended a streak of four straight days with three cases confirmed in the county. The county has reached that number six times, which is currently the single-day record.
In Riley County, 18 cases have involved people aged 20 to 34 year old and nine cases have involved people aged 35-44. Eight people are aged 55-64, seven people are aged 45-54 while two people are aged 10-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 3,174 cases and 118 deaths as of Sunday. This is an increase of 118 cases and one death from Saturday.
The Geary County Health Department on Sunday reported 10 confirmed cases with no change from Saturday. Six Geary County residents have recovered from the virus, and one person is hospitalized.
Pottawatomie County health officials on Sunday reported nine cases, no change from Saturday.