A 45-year-old Riley County man is recovering in isolation at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, which brought the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 27. Officials said Friday afternoon his case is connected to a previous patient in the county.
Riley County Health Department staff have been monitoring the man’s condition daily since learning of his possible exposure. He has been quarantined since he was first notified.
According to the health department, 12 Riley County residents have recovered from the virus. To be considered a recovered case, at least three days must pass since the individual last had a fever and at least seven days must pass since their symptoms first appeared. They do not have to isolate anymore after they have recovered.
There are no local patients being hospitalized. The county is waiting on results from 22 tests, and it has received 178 negative tests so far.
There are 1,705 cases in Kansas as of Friday afternoon. There are also 375 hospitalizations and a total of 84 deaths across the state.
During a daily virtual press briefing Friday, Riley County Emergency Management Director Pat Collins said residents should create a plan if they were to become severely ill from the coronavirus.
“A lot of people think ‘I don't go out, I only go to the grocery store,’ (but) there is a chance you could be affected,” Collins said. “You need to be prepared in case you or one of your family is one of those that is ill affected.”
Collins recommended people have enough of their prescription and non-prescription medicines (such as pain relievers, antiacident, cold or cough medicine) on hand to last a while. He said to consider how other people or pets around you may be cared for if you are sick and create a backup system of support.
More information and tips to create an emergency plan or kit can be found at ready.gov.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said an individual who begins to show symptoms of COVID-19 and lives with others should try to stay away from them as much as possible. Individuals should wear some sort of mask to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus and regularly disinfect commonly-used surfaces. Gibbs added people also should have a plan to continue having access to necessities, such as by having a friend or family member drop off groceries on a porch.