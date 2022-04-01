Wichita businessman Robert Campbell points to his name on a wall of donors to K-State in this undated file photo. Campbell died in March 2021 and left behind a $17 million gift for scholarships for K-State students.
A Wichita businessman left a multimillion-dollar scholarship fund for Kansas State University students in the wake of his passing.
Robert “Bob” Campbell, who died in March 2021 at 95, established in his estate plan a $17 million scholarship and recognition fund to benefit future K-State students. The Robert E. Campbell Opportunity Scholarship and Robert E. Campbell Opportunity Scholars Recognition Fund is in addition to a $1 million gift he made to the College of Business Administration in 2018.
Campbell was a first-generation student who studied business administration at K-State through the GI Bill, after serving in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor to the U.S. Air Force. Following his graduation from K-State in 1950, he sold bonds before eventually researching how the oil business worked. In 1963 he launched his own company, Robert E. Campbell Oil and Gas Operations in Wichita, which he operated for 56 years.
“Because Bob started from scratch, he cared about others and wanted to help kids,” Kent Sedlacek, KSU Foundation senior director of gift, estate and trust planning, said in a statement. “His gift to K-State was how he could make a difference in students’ lives and in the university. He delighted in both being generous and doing things his own way.”
At his 2016 induction into K-State’s College of Business Administration Distinguished Business Leaders Hall of Fame, Campbell said K-State is where he “grew intellectually and as a person.”
K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement that thousands of students will benefit from Campbell’s “incredible gift.”
“Bob Campbell’s desire to give back and make a difference in the lives of our students serves as a shining example of what the K-State family is all about,” Linton said. “We are grateful for his generosity and support.”