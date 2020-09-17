There were plenty of disappointed teens in the spring when COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the junior-senior prom at Manhattan High School.
It had been shaping up to be a night to remember. The students raised money for the event, and after purchasing all the supplies they had several thousand dollars left over, said now-student body president Mia Thompson, who was junior class president at the time.
“During the first couple months of COVID, especially in March and April, we kind of felt helpless because we weren’t able to help out within the community,” she said. “That’s what StuCo tries to focus on a lot. Because we were supposed to be socially distant and everything, we kind of felt like we weren’t able to help out a lot.”
Theresa Wilson, who along with Anna Henderson was a class sponsor last year, said helping was a hallmark of last year’s junior class. The students were always busy and coming up with ways to involve themselves in the community.
“They did a food drive, and they do all of this on their own; they set it up, they organize it,” Wilson said. “They go out and do things in the community. These kids are busy, they’re involved in lots of different things but they just always found ways to serve.”
Without being able to physically volunteer the junior class chose to donate the funds they had remaining. In choosing where to donate, they considered two components involving the money — prom and COVID-19.
While COVID-19 caused the cancelation of their prom, the virus hadn’t fully reared its ugly head in February, which allowed special needs students to enjoy the Night to Shine prom.
Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, relies on contributions and volunteers from the community. Manhattan High School students were among those who volunteered in the spring.
“We had a really good time helping out with that event,” Thompson said. “So, we thought if we couldn’t have a prom and hopefully things are better next year, then we wanted them to be able to have that as well.”
Last year’s junior class made a $2,000 donation to next year’s Night to Shine. That still left them with $2,000.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Konza United Way each received $1,000 for their COVID-19 relief funds.
“We felt like that was a small thing that student council could do, especially our junior class,” she said.
Wilson said she had always been impressed by the student’s selflessness but when everything shut down in the spring, they really stepped up.
“As soon as they found out … we’re not going to be able to have a prom, their first question was ‘what can we do with our money,’” Wilson said. “They weren’t thinking ‘Oh well, let’s save it have a bigger problem next year.’ They were like, ‘OK, who can we help with this?’”