One last go-round for the history books.
Ahearn Fieldhouse hosted its final event Friday after 72 years of service as a Kansas State University athletic facility.
The Steve Miller Invitational track & field meet marked the last time an athletic event will be held in Ahearn, as the building is slated for interior renovation later this year. Sixteen colleges around eastern Kansas were represented in the invitational meet, which was also the last home track & field meet for K-State this season.
Former Riley County High School track & field coach Garry Sigle told The Mercury that Ahearn Fieldhouse “changed his life.” He said he ran track in high school, and as a senior in the early 1970s he was competing in an event at Ahearn when another competitor rubbed him the wrong way.
“I had never been a state champion,” Sigle said. “I was wearing a little engineer’s cap, emulating Dave Wottle, who was the 800-meter Olympic champion for the United States in 1972, and I had it on when I walked into the building, and a competitor said, ‘Hey Sigle, what do you have the hat on for, to keep the sun out of your eyes?’”
Sigle said that comment angered him enough to decide that he was going to outperform three other competitors who were prior state champions. He told The Mercury he came to that event with a personal record of 4:40.
“I followed those three guys around the track,” Sigle said. “On the last lap, I passed one on the top curve, one on the back stretch, and one on the final curve. I won the race in 4:24, which was a 16-second personal record.”
Sigle — who was officiating part of the meet Friday — said that performance as a high school senior propelled him to become a state track & field champion, and to receive a track & field scholarship from Fort Hays State University. He was a four-time NAIA All-American at Fort Hays State, twice in cross-country and twice in track & field. He was inducted into the FHSU Tiger Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. Sigle’s coaching career lasted for 33 years and included 12 team state championships.
Opened in December 1950, Ahearn was the fifth-largest fieldhouse in the U.S. at the time, with a capacity of 14,000 people. The original facility housed a basketball court, batting cages that lowered from the ceiling, a 220-yard running track, plus space and equipment for pole vault, high jump, broad jump and shotput. Through the 1950s and ‘60s, the Wildcat football team used Ahearn Fieldhouse for spring practice by removing the basketball floor. Ahearn also served as the host site for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2007. Most recently, community members used Ahearn’s indoor track for walking or club exercises.
K-State Track & Field will move from Ahearn to the current indoor football facility this summer. In December, the Kansas Board of Regents approved a plan from K-State officials to renovate the indoor football facility to include a 200-meter banked track, locker rooms, a nutrition station and other amenities. The indoor track facility will be next to the R.V. Christian Track Complex. K-State officials anticipate the project will be completed in November.
K-State track & field coach Cliff Rovelto has led the program for 31 years, coaching 17 Olympians in a combined 22 Olympic appearances during that time. He said his first time in Ahearn Fieldhouse was as a 22-year-old head track and basketball coach at McLouth High School. Rovelto attended a coaching clinic led by then-KSU head basketball coach Jack Hartman.
“I’ve watched basketball games here (in Ahearn), I’ve watched volleyball and tennis, as well as track and field,” Rovelto said, “and I’ve seen a lot of things here in more than 30 years.”
Rovelto said there’s “a lot of memories” for him in Ahearn but hosting the Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships in 1999 was a big moment.
“There were a lot of people that were not too happy about it being here,” Rovelto said. “The meet went great, and a lot of the coaches came away thinking, ‘Shoot, that was actually pretty good.’ We ran faster than we thought we were going to run, and it was a good experience.”
Former K-State athlete Tejaswin “TJ” Shankar returned for the meet even though he recently graduated with degrees in accounting and finance. Shankar won two NCAA titles for K-State in high jump and was a six-time All-American in high jump. He said he didn’t have any plans to compete in the Steve Miller Invitational Friday but decided to take off work and run for Rovelto one last time.
“I just wanted to do something, to just be a part of the historic building,” Shankar said, “so I’m running hurdles, just to be like, hey, I can be in the last meet ever in Ahearn Fieldhouse. That’s something that’s really special to me.”
Shankar competed Friday as an unaffiliated athlete. He won first place in his first race in men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7:98.
He said K-State made an impression on him as a child growing up in India, watching YouTube videos of former KSU runner Erik Kynard training on campus.
“I’d see K-State on the bleachers, and I always wondered what K-State was,” Shankar said. “I didn’t know anything about K-State, but I knew Kynard, so I looked up Kansas State and I saw where he was training in this building.”
Shankar said the first building he wanted to visit when he arrived on campus was Ahearn Fieldhouse.
“I think that was like a dream day for me,” Shankar said, “coming in here and seeing all these people that I dreamed about, it was so awesome.”
Steve Miller, whom the Invitational track meet was named for, told The Mercury a story about the time the USA Pan-American basketball team practiced at Ahearn Fieldhouse before the Pan-American Games of August 1983.
“(Coach Jack) Hartman said, ‘Steve, you want to come down here and take a look at this,’” Miller said. “So I walked down to Ahearn with him and saw this kid, I think he was a freshman or sophomore from North Carolina, and you could tell immediately that he was in a different world.”
The young player at practice was Michael Jordan, who went on to become the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft and would enjoy a prolific career in the NBA playing mostly for the Chicago Bulls.
“Ahearn was a welcoming place,” Miller said, “and a place that brought a great deal of comfort, because it felt as if it was like home.”