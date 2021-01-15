Robert Large, an experienced higher education attorney, has been appointed acting deputy general counsel for Kansas State University.
Large, who previously served as an associate general counsel, was appointed to the position by general counsel Shari Crittendon. The appointment became effective Jan. 10. Large’s appointment follows the departure of former deputy general counsel Maureen Redeker, who served in the university’s Office of General Counsel in multiple capacities since 2011.
As acting deputy general counsel, Large will continue to provide legal advice, assistance and representation to all university campuses and will assist the general counsel in administrative matters. The attorneys in the Office of General Counsel act as in-house counsel for the university. They advise administrators acting on behalf of the university and represent the university in external administrative and legal proceedings.
“I am honored to continue serving my colleagues around the university and to provide support and continuity during a time of transition in the Office of General Counsel,” Large said.
Large first joined the Office of General Counsel in 2016. After a period of time working as an associate general counsel for Florida State University, Large returned to the K-State Office of General Counsel in a remote capacity in 2019. Large also previously served as a staff attorney and later chief legal counsel for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, as a civilian attorney with the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, and as an assistant general counsel for the Florida Department of Education. Large earned his Juris Doctor and bachelor’s degrees from Florida State University, and is licensed to practice law in Kansas and Florida.
The university will begin a national search for a deputy general counsel, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.