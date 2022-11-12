Editor’s note: The following is the full text of the Nov. 9 speech by David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program.

Thank you very much. President Linton, thank you. The hospitality has been remarkable. We have so many mutual friends and to be here I feel like I’m among family and friends. But as President Linton said at breakfast this morning with a group of students about football, knowing that I come from Clemson, “There’s a chance that we could end up playing at the end of the year. Our friendship disappears on that day.” The Tigers or the Wildcats, I’ve learned how to do this. But I did sneak in a picture like that. President Linton, thank you so, so very much. And it is truly an honor to be here. When I looked at the distinguished list of speakers in the past I told the President, I said, “You’re now at the bottom of the barrel.”